Teen’s beating was broadcast live and now donations are pouring in to support him

People have donated more than $170,000 for a Chicago-area teen whose beating and torture was captured on a Facebook Live video.
A GoFundMe Page was established for the teen, who was described by police as having mental challenges, shortly after the video became public. More than 5,600 people have donated in eight days.
The 30-minute video, described as “sickening” by Chicago police, showed two men and two women mocking the victim who had his hands tied and tape around his mouth. The assailants cut him, smacked him and cursed President-elect Donald Trump and white people on video. They also appear to put out a cigarette in a wound on the teen’s scalp.
Four black young adults face hate charge crimes along with kidnapping and battery charges, and according to Chicago police, have admitted to beating the victim. A judge denied bond for the suspects, which include three 18-year-olds — Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper and Brittany Covington — and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington.
“We’re still just trying to get our heads together,” the victim’s brother, 32-year-old Jason Nagel, told People Magazine shortly after the incident.
People and NPR confirmed the authenticity of the GoFundMe page. CNN contacted the creator of the page, Reddit user Razor Sheldon, who declined comment because he didn’t want to “shift any focus away” from the victim. The Washington Post described Sheldon as “the man behind” Reddit’s Uplifting News forum.
Commentors on the GoFundMe page have suggested ideas based on information they have learned about the victim, including lifetime meals at McDonald’s and season tickets to the Chicago Bulls (his favorite sports team, according to several users).
According to multiple users, the family is accepting cards for the victim — who is called Austin on the GoFundMe page — at P.O. Box 641, Cary, Illinois 60013.
