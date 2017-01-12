He heard young kids crying for help, but there ‘was too much fire’ to save them

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth