Have a quarter of a million dollars? Great! You can afford to raise a child.

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth