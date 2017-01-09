Airport shooting suspect appears in federal court

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

2:52 One taken to hospital following two-alarm townhome fire in Arlington

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets