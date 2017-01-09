National

January 9, 2017 7:57 AM

Man barricades himself in house over sandwich dispute

The Associated Press
DUNDALK, Md.

A Maryland man has been arrested following an hourslong standoff with law enforcement that police say began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson says the man will face charges.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

View more video

Nation & World Videos