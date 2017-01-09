Streep takes on Trump while accepting lifetime award Globe

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City