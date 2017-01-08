AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 photo, a Chinese man holding burning joss sticks is covered by smoke while offering prayers on the New Year's Day at Beijing's Yonghegong Lama Temple as the Chinese capital is blanketed by heavy smog.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 photo, Muslim police officers line up outside the North Jakarta District Court where the hearing of Jakarta Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The court has ruled that witness testimony will be closed to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor.
Achmad Ibrahim, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydne.
Rick Rycroft, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to well-wishers from the palace balcony during a New Year's public appearance with his family members at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Akihito, in a rare address in August 2016, indicated his wish to abdicate, citing concerns that his age and health conditions may start limiting his ability to fulfill his duties.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 photo, the leader of a honor guard shouts to command during a ceremony marking Myanmar's 69th anniversary of its independence in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. On Jan. 4, 1948, Myanmar became an independent republic from being a colony of Great Britain.
Aung Shine Oo, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 photo, a pedestrian wearing a mask looks back while passing by a slogan that reads: "When you want to go out, please take a public bus" in Beijing. Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog on Monday, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, a family member of a victim of toxic humidifier disinfectants weeps during a press conference against court's sentence at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. The court has sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison after the company's disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, sumo grand champion Hakuho of Mongolia performs his ring entry forms at the Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo. The Shinto ritual is part of the annual New Year's celebrations at the shrine.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 photo, an Indian man fixes a part of a car at a workshop in New Delhi, India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nov. 8 announcement that 500 and 1,000 rupee bills — making up 86 percent of India's currency — were no longer legal tender has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges. Worst affected were the country's hundreds of millions of farmers, produce vendors, small shop owners and daily-wage laborers who usually are paid in cash at the end of a day's work.
Tsering Topgyal, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, pedestrians and cyclists are reflected in the Pothong River as they cross a bridge at the start of their work day in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 photo, a Nepalese Buddhist woman walks in front of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. Boudhanath Stupa is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists.
Niranjan Shrestha, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, a Kashmiri man walks with an umbrella in the snow in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Kashmir experienced snow for the fourth consecutive day resulting in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and suspension of air traffic, according to news reports.
Mukhtar Khan, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, a couple is silhouetted against the setting sun as they walk along the Taedong River bank in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 photo, Australia's David Warner jumps in the air to celebrate making 100 runs against Pakistan during their cricket test match in Sydney, Australia.
Rick Rycroft, File
AP Photo
Comments