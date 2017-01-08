7 people arrested while feeding the homeless — because they didn’t pay for a permit

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in? Pause

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:50 Mavs coach Rick Carlisle talks about decision making down stretch

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City