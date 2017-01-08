Man caught peeing in Piggly Wiggly was so drunk that even the jail refused him, police say

An intoxicated man exposed himself and urinated in the Piggly Wiggly on River Road in front of customers, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
James Allen Cushing, 46, of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count each of disorderly while intoxicated, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Muscogee County Jail suspended upon the payment of a $250 fine on the disorderly charge.
Judge Michael Joyner granted him bonds totaling $500 on the other charges and bound the case over to State Court.
Columbus Police Officer William Ragland said he was called to the Piggly Wiggly at 4916 River Road around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to check on an intoxicated man in the store who was yelling at customers.
When he arrived to the business, he found Cushing lying on his stomach with no shirt. His pants were pulled down below his rear end, and he had urinated on the floor, according to police.
“I tapped him on the shoulder and asked him if he was okay and let him know that an ambulance on the way,” Ragland testified. “He immediately got up and I told him to remain still, unknown of his medical condition.”
Ragland said he refused and put up his hands as if he was about to fight him. He tried to cuff Cushing, but the man began to thrash around and resist arrest while still partially undressed. There were children present at the time, police confirmed.
“Luckily a Fort Benning solider saw the incident and came running to help me,” Ragland testified. “The soldier was successful in getting his right arm and getting him into custody. At that point, no one was injured.”
Ragland then searched Cushing, who had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident at the time. There was a smoking device in his front pocket with marijuana residue on it, according to police.
“He was so highly intoxicated that the jail refused him,” Ragland said. “He actually ended up spending several hours in the hospital having to sober up.”
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Cushing didn’t testify in court Thursday morning.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments