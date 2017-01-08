To rate dogs’ smarts, humans learn new tricks

0:51 Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle impressed with Seth Curry Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration