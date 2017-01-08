AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:50 Mavs coach Rick Carlisle talks about decision making down stretch

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies