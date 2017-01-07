Columnist Nat Hentoff dies at 91

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:51 Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle impressed with Seth Curry

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:36 Post-game gifts to the troops

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'