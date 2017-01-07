Obama attends Florida wedding of longtime aide, golf partner

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:06 Aledo star decides to Go Blue!

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say