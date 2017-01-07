Man arrested for marijuana didn’t realize weed is still illegal in his state

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say