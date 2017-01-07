Think your state is empathetic? A new study rates the very best and worst in the country.

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content) Pause

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:52 One taken to hospital following two-alarm townhome fire in Arlington

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in North Carolina