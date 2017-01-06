3 Parris Island Marines set for Quantico trials on hazing, false-statement charges

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport Pause

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks