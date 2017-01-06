Shots fired, five dead at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

A gunman opened fire inside a baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight more before police arrested him, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported.
About an hour after the shooting, a second incident occurred at a different terminal of the airport, causing panic and sending dozens of passengers fleeing across the tarmac as police in armored gear responded with drawn weapons. Police and passengers at the terminal took cover behind parked cars.
BSO said in a Twitter post that one subject was in custody, but police did not identify the individual. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said on MSNBC that the shooter is named Esteban Santiago and that the man was carrying a military identification.
Police reported receiving the first call that shots were at the airport at 12:55 p.m. The shooting caused passengers to flee the baggage claim area and brought the airport to a standstill as flights were temporarily grounded and roads around the airport were closed to traffic.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced that he was traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by police about the shooting.
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that he was “monitoring the terrible situation in Florida.”
“Just spoke to Governor Scott,” Trump wrote. “Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!”
As security tightened around the airport and Miami International Airport, federal officials said the FBI was sending a terrorism task to investigate the shooting in Fort Lauderdale. But there was no indication yet that the incident is related to terrorism.
Mike Leverock, an FBI spokesman, said agents were working with local authorities in response to the shooting.
The shooting appears to have taken place inside the baggage claim area in the airport’s Terminal 2, according to a tweet from the airport. The tweet did not provide further details.
A later post reported that “All services are temporarily suspended” at the airport, though the upper level of the airport remained open. And the Federal Aviation Administration reported “minimal impact to flights” at the airport.
FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told the Miami Herald that flights are still landing at the airport, though they are temporarily being held out from reaching any gates.
Eye witnesses at the airport began to post photos and other messages on Twitter shortly after the shooting, including one image that showed a person shot and bleeding while seated in a corner outside of the terminal.
Mark Lea, who said he was a witness to the shootings, told MSNBC that the shooter was a man, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, and that he walked into the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 and opened fire with a single handgun.
Lea said the man said nothing as we he went through three magazines before giving up and sprawling spread-eagle on the flood as a police officer took him into custody.
“He had no intention of escaping,” Lea told MSNBC.
Miami Herald news partner WFOR-CBS 4 reported Broward Fire Rescue confirmed reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. At least one person was transported to Broward General Hospital, according to CBS.
WTVJ-NBC 6 reported one person was killed and as many as nine people were shot between Terminals 2 and 3.
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who worked for President George W. Bush, tweeted that he was at the airport and “shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”
Fleischer later tweeted that “all seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport.”
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that it was a "lone shooter" who is now in custody.
“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else,” she said.
“We are still investigating, but we have activated our airport emergency operations center,” she added.
Some flights are backed up at the airport, according to Sharief.
According to the FAA, flights are landing on Runway 10 right but they are being held away from the gates until about 2:30 pm.
As of 2:15 pm, airborne flights that were within about 50 miles of Fort Lauderdale airport will be landing at the airport. Other airborne flights that are headed to Fort Lauderdale will be delayed or diverted to other airports. Flights destined for Fort Lauderdale that haven't departed will be held on the ground at the origination airport. Travelers headed to Fort Lauderdale were advised to check with their air carriers.
On the ground, police closed roads leading into the airport, bringing traffic to a standstill on I-595 East just east of I-95. Two buses, ambulances and multiple police cruisers could be seen on the airport’s tarmac and throughout the arrival and departure areas.
With armored vehicles and squad cars, BSO blocked the entry to the arrivals level of FLL. Cruisers with flashing lights are stationed around each terminal on the upper departure level.
No TSA employees were hurt during the shooting, said spokesman Mark Howell.
Howell said all passengers in Terminal 2 will be asked to exit and go through security again.
“There will be major delays,” Howell said. “We are bringing in extra resources but they are having a hard time getting in there because of the traffic snarls.”
The Fort Lauderdale airport, which does not have its own police force and relies on BSO for law enforcement, handles about 800 flights a day and 25 million passengers a year. In 2014, the Transportation Security Administration reported making 49 gun seizures at the Fort Lauderdale airport — tied with Tampa International Airport for the seventh most gun seizures in the nation.
In the wake of the shooting news, Miami-Dade officials said they beefed up security at MIA and PortMiami, its two main travel hubs. County spokesman Michael Hernández said “out of an abundance of caution” the county was instituting “enhanced” security at both county-owned facilities.
Those include a checkpoint at the entrance of the PortMiami tunnel off the MacArthur Causeway and additional police officers patrolling the port and airport.
Though the number of officers at MIA has not increased, their presence was high profile, said Suzy Trutie, an MIA spokeswoman. Many police were carrying long rifles out in the open. And police officers were posted inside terminals and on the airport’s perimeter.
“Just really being on high alert,” Trutie said.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said he has his folks on standby in case they're needed in Fort Lauderdale.
He's placed the seaport and MIA on high alert, the highest security level possible unless feds become involved here.
"As an abundance of caution, we're treating it as a worst-case scenario," he said.
