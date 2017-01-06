Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona leaves prison after 3 years

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live