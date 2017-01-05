Mother pleads guilty in baby's starvation death

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience