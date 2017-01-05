Judges corral arguments over wild horse protections in remote California county

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:45 From St. Louis stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend