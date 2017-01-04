DHS secretary: Information of children who immigrated illegally should be protected

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

3:03 LD Bell girls upset Trinity, remain perfect in 5-6A

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

2:34 Antiques Roadshow in Fort Worth

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

3:27 Fortune Bend Ranch

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City