AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

1:06 Cowboys guard Lael Collins said he's excited to play with top pick Ezekiel Elliott

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers