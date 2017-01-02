Armless Syrian boy thrives in US but ‘can’t take it anymore’ without his mom

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:32 Dallas Police warn against celebrating with gunfire

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?