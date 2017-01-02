The Latest: Woman faces more accusations in stadium protest

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague