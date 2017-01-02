The Latest: Obama visits center on US-Asia-Pacific relations

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history