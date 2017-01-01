This CNN anchor did tequila shots on live TV. Then things got really interesting...

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks