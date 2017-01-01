Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD'

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

1:40 Randy Gregory 'hurt a lot of people' with suspension, Cowboys owner says