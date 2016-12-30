Florida State horse mascot falls during Orange Bowl pregame ceremony

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game Pause

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

0:28 Weatherford officer, suspect wounded during struggle outside restaurant

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

1:44 Arlington Bowie is hunting a fifth FWISD Classic championship after beating Marcus in quarterfinals

2:11 Tmberview takes 3rd place with win over Canyon

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag