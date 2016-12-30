Good news: Fewer people are driving drunk. But there's still room for improvement.

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:03 Every 15 Minutes program highlights dangers of drunken driving

0:52 Victims of drunk driving accidents speak out

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame