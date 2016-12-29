Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

2:25 Royals sign 6-year-old cancer survivor to contract as part of Make-A-Wish

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant