Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, son says

FILE - This Oct. 14, 2011 file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this March 6, 1959, file photo actress Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner in New York en route to Spain where she will film a new picture. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" and mother of Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
John Rooney, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Chris Pizzello, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE- In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Jeff Gentner, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this March 8, 1983, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds returns for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's palace theatre. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Kaye, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Feb. 15, 1984, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Wally Fong, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Sept. 8, 1982, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant, as she promotes the revival of the hit musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Marty Lederhandler, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Nov. 15, 1965, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene while she watches a scene being filmed. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
AP Photo, File
