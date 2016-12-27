Meet the knuckleball pitcher in Congress who has redefined conservatives’ strike zone

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

6:25 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions

3:49 How Jim Harbaugh fires up a Texas high school football team

0:26 Does Dak want to sit out next week's game? Listen to his answer