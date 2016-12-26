Some of your holiday gifts might be on the no-fly list

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:07 Cedar Springs parking garage shooting