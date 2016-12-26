Scheme to send drug prices skyrocketing began on ‘Girls Nights’ and on golf courses, lawsuit says

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department Pause

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:07 Cedar Springs parking garage shooting

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

2:39 Church has a new roof thanks to volunteers from a professional roofing organization

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill