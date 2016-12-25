'They don’t belong out here' Farmer is tired of hogs wrecking his crops

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas