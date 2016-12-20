‘I’m such a failure right now’: A mom pleads on Craigslist for Christmastime help

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording Pause

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream