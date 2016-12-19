Mercury from fillings in your teeth can’t go down public sewers anymore, EPA rules

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome Pause

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

0:35 One killed in overnight house fire in Dallas

0:34 Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:35 Cowboys DE David Irving can't stop smiling after his big day