Burr says Trump team may have to testify in Senate intelligence Russia investigation

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s work to uncover whether Russia nefariously sought to interfere with the 2016 presidential election is taking shape, said committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., on Friday afternoon.
And, President-elect Donald Trump could be called on to testify in front of Congress on the issue.
Burr’s statement Friday said the committee plans to “interview senior officials of both the outgoing and incoming administrations, including the issuance of subpoenas if necessary to compel testimony.”
The pending review will “include conducting a thorough examination of the underpinnings of the intelligence that prompted the (White House) administration to issue the October 7 statement that the Russian government directed the recent compromises of U.S. political organizations,” Burr said in a news statement.
“The committee will follow the intelligence wherever it leads ... When appropriate, the Committee will hold open hearings to help inform the public about the issues,” Burr said.
Burr was a campaign ally to President-elect Donald Trump and the senior North Carolina senator is now positioned at the helm of a congressional investigation into Russian government officials directed cyberattacks with the intent to influence the 2016 presidential election.
As intelligence committee chairman, Burr is in the middle of a sensitive situation.
Democrats and two prominent Republicans in Washington – Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain – have pushed for a special investigatory committee to probe alleged Russian interference. Republican lawmakers, in particular, in recent days have stressed the investigation cannot be a political one and have avoided implicating the president-elect.
Burr has pledged to be aggressive in looking into various allegations of foreign interference, including U.S. intelligence officials laying blame on senior members of the Russian government for hacking into Democratic Party emails and computers. President Barack Obama has ordered an extensive U.S. investigation into any foreign meddling in domestic affairs, dating back to 2008.
Earlier this week, Burr told McClatchy in an email statement that he and others on the intelligence committee have been concerned about Russia’s actions. He promised to “continue to conduct vigorous oversight over activities and agencies within our jurisdiction in an appropriate and responsible way.”
Leading Republicans in Congress announced Monday Burr and the intelligence committee are in charge of probing the issue. That came after Republican leadership partially relented to Graham and McCain’s plea for a special, “select” committee.
Meanwhile, Trump and some of his allies have outright rejected the claims of Russia influencing the election and the topic has opened up a rare war of words between the incoming president and the outgoing administration.
Burr’s full statement on Friday said the committee plans to conduct its review “expeditiously, but we will take the time to get it right and will not be influenced by uninformed discourse.”
Areas of inquiry, according to Burr’s statement, include:
▪ The Oct. 7, 2016 intelligence community public statement blaming Russian government for hacking
▪ Going beyond the question of Russian interference in just 2016 elections
▪ Holding hearings to examine “other specific aspects of Russian behavior”
The intelligence chairman also used his statement Friday to express deep support for federal workers and people serving in the U.S. intelligence community.
“Without exception, I know them to be hard-working, patriotic Americans. They care deeply about their country, and work every day to keep us safe. They come from all walks of life and hold views across the political spectrum. Unlike many in Washington, though, they check politics at the office door and focus on their mission,” Burr said.
“They are tasked with keeping our nation's leaders well-informed about events around the world. While their failures are often well known, their successes rarely see the light of day. We would all do well to remember the sacrifices they make on our behalf and keep in mind that what we do with the intelligence they provide is up to us.”
