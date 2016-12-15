Obama calls for fishermen to protect thousands of endangered sea turtles

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Pause

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say