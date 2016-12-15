Sounds from the grave(s): North Carolina cemetery seeks musician-in-residence

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

2:25 Royals sign 6-year-old cancer survivor to contract as part of Make-A-Wish

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students