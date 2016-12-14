Facebook is working to develop its own television shows, according to media reports

1:26 5 ways to help protect your identity from thieves Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:52 Making peppermint candy

6:58 What Customs and Border Protection Field Operations agents do

0:58 Last day at Day Resource Center for the Homeless

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind