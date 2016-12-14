Americans overestimate the percentage of Muslims in the U.S. by 16 points, study says

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way Pause

1:02 Texas Rangers visit hospital patients

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:39 Titletown, TX: A season with Aledo football

2:52 Making peppermint candy

1:26 5 ways to help protect your identity from thieves

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

0:58 Last day at Day Resource Center for the Homeless

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill