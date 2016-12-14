Hackers targeting Democrats leaked memos about NC redistricting, House races

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:43 Showing love through service

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:31 Texas Wesleyan's football commercial

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

0:35 Peek inside the new specialty Tom Thumb store off University Drive