New details emerge in ‘Pizzagate’ case, as charges move to federal court

2:42 Trump's White House Pause

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

3:16 Collinsville student working to raise $3,000 to attend leadership conference

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

2:52 Making peppermint candy

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story