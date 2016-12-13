NASA’s out-of-this-world image highlights Idaho lake

2:33 Trump's White House Pause

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

5:48 Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way

1:39 Titletown, TX: A season with Aledo football

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

0:34 Man dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-820