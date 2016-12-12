Parents of accused pizzeria gunman: ‘He’s not the monster’ in reports

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video Pause

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:25 Trump's White House