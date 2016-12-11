‘It’s all your fault’: Pastor leaves wife a message before killing daughter, himself

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:07 Keeping Up With The Joneses at the State Semifinals

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:25 Trump's White House

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks