‘Santa’ came early: Mystery donor pays off nearly $50,000 in items on layaway

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

6:58 What Customs and Border Protection Field Operations agents do

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale 21-13 and into 4A DI title game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks