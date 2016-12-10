Eyes on Washington

How they voted
How the Texas congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
Senate
Biomedical Research, Mental Healthcare
Passed: 94-5 and sent to President Barack Obama
Approved HR34, which includes expanding the National Institutes of Health budget; speeding FDA procedures for bringing new drugs and devices to the market; and expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage of mental healthcare. A yes vote was to send the 21st Century Cures Act to Obama for his signature.
Yes: Cornyn, Cruz
Military Funding
Passed: 92-7
:Approved the conference report on a $611 billion military budget for fiscal 2017. In part, the bill (S2943) would authorize $67.8 billion in emergency spending for combat operations overseas; more than $50 billion for active-duty and retiree healthcare; $3.4 billion for Afghanistan Security Forces; and $1.3 billion for efforts targeted at ISIS. A yes vote was to send the conference report to Obama for his signature
Yes: Cornyn, Cruz
House
Guarding U.S. Embassies
Passed: 374-16
Voted to give the State Department more flexibility in hiring security firms to guard embassies and other U.S. posts in high-risk locales overseas. A yes vote was to send the bill to Obama for his signature.
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey, Williams
No: Conaway
Not voting: Marchant
International Insurance Regulations
Passed: 239-170
Voted to effectively block the Federal Reserve from negotiating stricter capital standards for insurance holding companies — such as MetLife, Prudential and AIG — that operate as financial institutions domestically and in the world economy. A yes vote was to send HR5143 to the Senate, where it was dead on arrival.
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Marchant, Thornberry, Williams
No: Veasey
Not voting: Granger
Bringing Jobs to America
Defeated: 231-178
Blocked a procedural bid by Democrats to bring the proposed Bring Jobs Home Act from committee to debate on the House floor. The bill would repeal a 20 percent outsourcing credit that multinationals now receive when they send operations abroad. A yes vote was to quash the Democrats’ attempt to call the jobs bill up for debate.
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Williams
No: Veasey
Derailing Impeachment of IRS Commissioner
Approved: 342-72
Shelved a resolution (H Res 828) to impeach John Koskinen, the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. A yes vote was to send the impeachment resolution to oblivion in the Judiciary Committee.
Yes: Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey
No: Barton, Marchant, Williams
Stopgap 2017 Spending
Passed: 326-96
HR2028 would fund government operations through April 28 at an annualized level of nearly $1.1 trillion. The bill includes $170 million for Corps of Engineers projects to help Flint, Mich., and other communities replace lead-contaminated drinking water pipes. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Veasey
No: Williams
Corps of Engineers Water Projects
Passed: 360-61
The Senate bill (S612) would appropriate $5 billion over two years for hundreds of flood-control, river-navigation and harbor-dredging projects, including especially large ones in California, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota and Texas. A yes vote was to approve the water-resources spending bill.
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Veasey, Williams
Grants for Alzheimer’s Care
Passed: 346-66
HR4919 would further community-based programs for individuals with Alzheimer’s and related diseases. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate
Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey
No: Marchant, Williams
Voterama in Congress
