Eyes on Washington

December 10, 2016 3:44 PM

How the Texas congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.

Senate

Biomedical Research, Mental Healthcare

Passed: 94-5 and sent to President Barack Obama

Approved HR34, which includes expanding the National Institutes of Health budget; speeding FDA procedures for bringing new drugs and devices to the market; and expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage of mental healthcare. A yes vote was to send the 21st Century Cures Act to Obama for his signature.

Yes: Cornyn, Cruz

Military Funding

Passed: 92-7

:Approved the conference report on a $611 billion military budget for fiscal 2017. In part, the bill (S2943) would authorize $67.8 billion in emergency spending for combat operations overseas; more than $50 billion for active-duty and retiree healthcare; $3.4 billion for Afghanistan Security Forces; and $1.3 billion for efforts targeted at ISIS. A yes vote was to send the conference report to Obama for his signature

Yes: Cornyn, Cruz

House

Guarding U.S. Embassies

Passed: 374-16

Voted to give the State Department more flexibility in hiring security firms to guard embassies and other U.S. posts in high-risk locales overseas. A yes vote was to send the bill to Obama for his signature.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey, Williams

No: Conaway

Not voting: Marchant

 

International Insurance Regulations

Passed: 239-170

Voted to effectively block the Federal Reserve from negotiating stricter capital standards for insurance holding companies — such as MetLife, Prudential and AIG — that operate as financial institutions domestically and in the world economy. A yes vote was to send HR5143 to the Senate, where it was dead on arrival.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Marchant, Thornberry, Williams

No: Veasey

Not voting: Granger

 

Bringing Jobs to America

Defeated: 231-178

Blocked a procedural bid by Democrats to bring the proposed Bring Jobs Home Act from committee to debate on the House floor. The bill would repeal a 20 percent outsourcing credit that multinationals now receive when they send operations abroad. A yes vote was to quash the Democrats’ attempt to call the jobs bill up for debate.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Williams

No: Veasey

 

Derailing Impeachment of IRS Commissioner

Approved: 342-72

Shelved a resolution (H Res 828) to impeach John Koskinen, the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. A yes vote was to send the impeachment resolution to oblivion in the Judiciary Committee.

Yes: Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey

No: Barton, Marchant, Williams

 

Stopgap 2017 Spending

Passed: 326-96

HR2028 would fund government operations through April 28 at an annualized level of nearly $1.1 trillion. The bill includes $170 million for Corps of Engineers projects to help Flint, Mich., and other communities replace lead-contaminated drinking water pipes. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Veasey

No: Williams

 

Corps of Engineers Water Projects

Passed: 360-61

The Senate bill (S612) would appropriate $5 billion over two years for hundreds of flood-control, river-navigation and harbor-dredging projects, including especially large ones in California, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota and Texas. A yes vote was to approve the water-resources spending bill.

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Marchant, Thornberry, Veasey, Williams

 

Grants for Alzheimer’s Care

Passed: 346-66

HR4919 would further community-based programs for individuals with Alzheimer’s and related diseases. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate

Yes: Barton, Burgess, Conaway, Flores, Granger, Thornberry, Veasey

No: Marchant, Williams

Voterama in Congress

On TV today

Fox News Sunday

KDFW/Channel 4, 8 a.m.: President-elect Donald Trump

Meet the Press (NBC)

KXAS/Channel 5, 9 a.m.: Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to Trump; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.

This Week (ABC)

WFAA/Channel 8, 9:30 a.m.: Priebus; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Face the Nation (CBS)

KTVT/Channel 11, 9:30 a.m.: Kellyanne Conway, Trump adviser; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

State of the Union (CNN)

11 a.m.: Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Source: The Associated Press

3 things to watch

1 On Wednesday, the Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November

2 On Thursday, the Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims.

3 On Friday, the Commerce Department releases housing starts for November,

Your U.S. lawmakers

Senators

John Cornyn, R

517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; 5001 Spring Valley Road, Suite 1125E, Dallas, TX 75244

202-224-2934; 972-239-1310

www.cornyn.senate.gov

Twitter @JohnCornyn

 

Ted Cruz, R

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Suite SDB-40B, Washington, D.C. 20510; 10440 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1160, Dallas, TX 75231

202-224-5922; 214-361-3500

www.cruz.senate.gov

Twitter @SenTedCruz

Representatives

Joe Barton, R-Ennis

2107 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 6001 W. Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, Suite 200, Arlington, TX 76017

202-225-2002; 817-543-1000

www.joebarton.house.gov

Twitter @RepJoeBarton

 

Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point

2336 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 1660 S. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 230, Lewisville, TX 75067

202-225-7772; 972-434-9700

www.burgess.house.gov

Twitter @michaelcburgess

 

Bill Flores, R-Bryan

1030 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20215; 400 Austin Ave., Suite 302, Waco, TX 76701

202-225-6105; 254-732-0748

www.flores.house.gov

Twitter @RepBillFlores

 

Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth

1026 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 1701 River Run Road, Suite 407, Fort Worth, TX 76107

202-225-5071; 817-338-0909

www.kaygranger.house.gov

gov

Twitter @RepKayGranger

 

Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell

1110 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 9901 E. Valley Ranch Parkway, Suite 3035, Irving, TX 75063

202-225-6605; 972-556-0162

www.marchant.house.gov

Twitter @RepKenMarchant

 

Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth

414 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 4200 South Freeway, Suite 412, Fort Worth, TX 76115

202-225-9897; 817-920-9086

www.veasey.house.gov

Twitter @RepVeasey

 

Roger Williams, R-Austin

1323 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 1005 Congress Ave., Suite 925, Austin, TX 78701

202-225-9896; 512-473-8910

www.williams.house.gov

Twitter @RepRWilliams

