She fired up Facebook Live on the highway. Moments later, everyone in her car was dead.

6:58 What Customs and Border Protection Field Operations agents do Pause

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:52 UT Arlington's Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey say win over No. 12 Saint Mary's another confidence boost

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead